Qatar’s telecommunications regulator set operators a deadline of end-December 2025 to switch off 3G services and immediately banned the import of handsets unable to support newer generation mobile networks.

In a statement, the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) explained the move was part of an effort to improve the quality and efficiency of telecommunications services.

It noted the move follows a consultation with stakeholders and “aligns with CRA’s efforts to gradually retire the outdated legacy technologies, allowing the two telecom service providers to direct their investments towards the development and expansion of 4G and 5G networks”.

The CRA’s handset import ban is effective immediately and will be slapped on any mobile phones supporting just 3G and 2G.

With the announcement, Qatar becomes one of a growing number of nations outlining plans to pull the plug on 3G, with regulators and operators making the move expecting overall service improvements from the release of associated spectrum and energy savings from not having to run inefficient legacy networks.

GSMA Intelligence estimates Ooredoo Qatar had almost 81,000 3G connections on its network in Q2, while rival Vodafone Qatar had almost 10,800. This compares with total connection numbers across all generations of 2.7 million and 2.1 million, respectively.