 Apple ordered to pay $85M in wireless patents battle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple ordered to pay $85M in wireless patents battle

27 JAN 2020

Apple was ordered to pay $85.23 million to Canadian technology licensing company WiLAN, after being found to have infringed on two of its patents covering wireless communications.

In a statement, the licensing outfit stated the ruling was handed down by the US District Court covering southern California late last week. The case was a rehearing of a trial made in August 2018, when a jury found Apple guilty of infringement and ordered it to pay WiLAN $145.1 million.

A tribunal conducted following the original case called for a fresh trial focused solely on damages.

The patents held by WiLAN, which is a subsidiary of Canada-based public technology holding company Quarterhill, are related to technology enabling calls to be made at the same time as data is being downloaded, Bloomberg reported.

In 2019, a district judge proposed WiLAN accept $10 million from Apple or move to another trial, after judging the IP company to have used an incorrect method to calculate the damages.

The patent company decided to have a new trial for recalculating the damages.

In 2010 the patent company sued Apple, HP and other companies for infringing on its Bluetooth technology.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Broadcom seals massive Apple supply deals

Apple slates EU Lightning cable ban threat

Google flags flaws in Safari privacy tool
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association