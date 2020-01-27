Apple ordered to pay $85M in wireless patents battle - Mobile World Live

Apple was ordered to pay $85.23 million to Canadian technology licensing company WiLAN, after being found to have infringed on two of its patents covering wireless communications.

In a statement, the licensing outfit stated the ruling was handed down by the US District Court covering southern California late last week. The case was a rehearing of a trial made in August 2018, when a jury found Apple guilty of infringement and ordered it to pay WiLAN $145.1 million.

A tribunal conducted following the original case called for a fresh trial focused solely on damages.

The patents held by WiLAN, which is a subsidiary of Canada-based public technology holding company Quarterhill, are related to technology enabling calls to be made at the same time as data is being downloaded, Bloomberg reported.

In 2019, a district judge proposed WiLAN accept $10 million from Apple or move to another trial, after judging the IP company to have used an incorrect method to calculate the damages.

The patent company decided to have a new trial for recalculating the damages.

In 2010 the patent company sued Apple, HP and other companies for infringing on its Bluetooth technology.