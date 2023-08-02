 AMD prepares to optimise AI GPUs for China - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

AMD prepares to optimise AI GPUs for China

02 AUG 2023

AMD president and CEO Lisa Su outlined plans to target the China market with fully US-compliant AI GPUs, substituting higher-speed chips to avoid sanctions.

On an earnings call, Su explained China is an important market for AMD, and the company sees an opportunity to develop AI products for customers there.

She added “our plan is to, of course, be fully compliant with US export controls”.

Widening US restrictions is making exporting AI GPUs to China challenging, which prompted Intel and Nvidia to reconfigure their high-end offerings for the mainland market, a path AMD appears to be prepared to take.

The Wall Street Journal reported recently the US is mulling widening its export controls beyond the most-advanced AI chips. The current restrictions ban silicon with a chip-to-chip data transfer rate of 600GB/s or higher.

Su noted while it is early days of a new era of AI, it is clear the technology represents a multibillion-dollar growth opportunity for AMD across cloud, edge and an increasingly diverse number of intelligent end points.

She said the company expects strong growth of AI-based products in H2 driven by higher fourth-gen EPYC and Ryzen 7000 processor sales, and initial shipments of its Instinct MI300 accelerators in Q4.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

