Amazon linked to Bharti Airtel move - Mobile World Live

Amazon reportedly commenced talks regarding a $2 billion investment in Bharti Airtel, a move which would see it become the latest US giant to invest in India’s technology sector, Reuters reported.

Sources told the news agency talks were at an early stage, but could result in Amazon taking a 5 per cent stake in the Indian operator.

The reported move comes less than a week after Bharti Telecom, the operator’s holding company, offloaded a 2.75 per cent stake in the business as part of a debt reduction move.

Amazon’s apparent interest follows similar moves by US tech giants involving rival operator Reliance Jio: since late April its parent Jio Platforms secured invesments totalling $10.46 billion from five US companies, with Microsoft also rumoured to be mulling a $2 billion move and investment funds from UAE this week expressing interest in the business.

Search giant Google is also reportedly seeking a slice of the action, being linked to a potential investment in Vodafone Idea.