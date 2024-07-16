Emerging AI-powered applications could increase Africa’s economic growth by $2.9 trillion by 2030, a new GSMA study found, as the association outlined key challenges facing the continent in boosting adoption.

In a report dubbed AI for Africa, the GSMA explained the majority of AI use cases in the continent are related to agriculture, climate action and the energy sector, with data identifying more than 90 examples of deployments across “frontrunning technology markets” such as Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

Research showed 49 per cent of the technology’s deployments in Africa comes from agriculture, a sector which contributes 17 per cent on average to Africa’s GDP.

The GSMA stated the majority of AI applications in the field involve the use of Machine Learning (ML) to inform local farmers with “data-driven advice” to adopt environmentally friendly farming practices and optimise productivity.

Meanwhile, climate action represents 26 per cent of AI deployments in Africa, with the technology being used to monitor biodiversity and wildlife protection. ML is also increasingly deployed to deliver “early warning systems” offering predictive analysis in the case of climate emergencies and natural disasters.

AI solutions in the energy sector make up the remaining 24 per cent of use cases in the market, with the system used to improve smart energy management and provide predictive maintenance.

Predictive analysis represents 98 per cent of AI deployments in Africa.

However, the research showed Africa is facing “a unique set of challenges” in AI adoption, including lack of datasets representing the complexities and nuances of African markets, such as lack of availability of data in local languages and robust computing infrastructure.

Notably, the report stated the cost of GPU in some African countries are “significantly more expensive than in high-income countries”. The GSMA expects “mobile-based edge computing” will be central to future AI developments, thanks to high smartphone penetration in the continent.

Head of Mobile for Development at GSMA, Max Cuvellier, also pressed on public and private actors to address skills and policy gap, noting “there needs to be a strong focus on increasing skills for both AI builders and users, especially among underserved populations”.

“As African countries shape their own unique AI strategies, active engagement in global forums will be pivotal in defining regulatory frameworks that promote ethical AI development and safeguard societal interests, moving toward sustainable solutions that benefit all African communities”, he added.