AT&T struck a new agreement with software company Unsupervised to use the latter’s AI tools for analysing various internal data sources and provide services powered by the technology to its employees.

The companies stated the agreement builds on an existing deal whereby Unsupervised’s AI-powered data software has identified more than $100 million worth of opportunities which could be deployed across a variety of business units at AT&T.

As part of the fresh tie-up, AT&T will use the company’s analysts “in a wider capacity” over the next year, using data to “provide natural language query answers, AI-generated insights and predictions to AT&T employees”.

Unsupervised claims its AI technology automates complex data analysis, using vast datasets to “uncover valuable patterns and communicate key findings”.

It added it has the ability to answer queries at lightning speed and can give companies like AT&T new tools to use data and multiply their analytics efforts.

Mark Austin, VP data science at AT&T, said the operator has embraced the AI revolution by developing advanced generative AI tools and by partnering with companies like Unsupervised.

Indeed, AT&T was an early adopter of GenAI and it has a target for the technology to help it reduce costs by $2 billion over the next few years.

“Unsupervised’s AI data analysts have delivered strong ROI — improving our key metrics while empowering our team with faster, smarter access to data insights,” said Austin.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.