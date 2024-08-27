SK Telecom (SKT) completed a major revamp of its AI personal assistant, with the company claiming it enhanced the natural conversation experience based on a large language model (LLM) and strengthened daily management functions via access to seven agents.

The South Korea-based operator noted the entire user experience was overhauled to enable flexible conversations with an LLM-based agent and it integrated key functions into a new daily feature, including calendar, tasks, schedules, routines and sleep.

Head of SKT’s AI Service Business Division, Kim Yonghun, explained the assistant’s (dubbed A. and pronounced A-dot) overhaul “ensures a more natural and convenient conversational experience as if the users are interacting with a real personal assistant”.

The updated app gives users access to Perplexity, A.X, ChatGPT 3.5 turbo, ChatGPT 4o, Claude Haiku, Claude Opus and Claude Sonnet, with each agent offering unique conversational AI capabilities tailored to the user’s specific needs, SKT stated.

The operator said currently the features are offered for free, with the app only available in Korean.

In June, the company invested $10 million into US-based generative AI search engine start-up Perplexity, aiming to improve its personal assistant services.