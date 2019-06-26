Apple Pay hits multiple new European countries - Mobile World Live

Apple Pay launched in 13 additional markets across Europe, bringing the iPhone manufacturer closer to complete availability for its mobile payment service across the continent.

The new launches mean the service is available with selected financial institutions across 41 markets within Europe, Apple stated on its website. These locations include countries, principalities, islands and independent states.

Its footprint covers the 16 most populous countries in Europe and the vast majority of the top 30. Markets not covered are largely in the east and southeast of the continent and are outside of the European Union.

The simultaneous launches in Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia marks the largest single day expansion of the service in its five years of availability.

Announcements were made on social media by partner digital banks, including N26 and Revolut, with users also posting screenshots of the new service in action. Although there was no formal unveiling from Apple, the new locations have been added to list of supported areas on its website.

Extending into the spate of new locations added today (26 June) puts the service in several countries not covered by peers Google Pay and Samsung Pay.