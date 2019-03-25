 Apple delves deeper into payments with credit card - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple delves deeper into payments with credit card

25 MAR 2019

Apple expanded its mobile money play with the debut of a new credit card designed to work with its signature iPhone, as CEO Tim Cook said its Apple Pay service is on track to process 10 billion transactions this year.

The company is making Apple Card available through partnerships with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, without annual fees. A digital copy of the card will reside in Apple’s Wallet app and can be used to pay anywhere Apple Pay is accepted, though users will also get a physical card to use elsewhere.

In the Wallet app, users will be able to track their transaction history, which will be sorted into colour-coded categories by type, including spending on food, shopping and entertainment. The app will also shed light on spending trends with weekly and monthly summaries.

Jennifer Bailey, VP of Apple Pay, said in a statement the goal is to “help customers lead a healthier financial life, which starts with a better understanding of their spending”.

However, as part of its much-lauded privacy standards, Apple said these tracking features will be offered using on-device intelligence rather than processing on its servers, meaning the company won’t know what or where users make purchases, or the amount spent.

All purchases will earn users cash rewards based on daily totals: 3 per cent back for Apple goods; 2 per cent on those made with Apple Pay; and 1 per cent for the physical card.

Apple said the credit card will be made available “this summer”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple makes its play in content, services

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Apple upgrades AirPods
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association