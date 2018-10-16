Apple apologises for China account hacks

Apple offered its deepest apologies to victims of a phishing scam in China which exploited its user IDs, a week after Alipay complained its customers had been hit by the hack, Wall Street Journal reported.

Last week, multiple news outlets in China reported comments posted on official Alipay social media accounts in the country advised consumers with Apple IDs linked to its platform to lower maximum transaction limits.

In the warning, also covered by Reuters, Alipay parent Ant Financial added it had tried to contact Apple numerous times to complain about the issue, while noting users of Tencent brand WeChat Pay and credit cards had also been hit.

Victims of the scam were said to have lost up to CNY2,000 ($290) each.

Apple said in a statement the scam only effected a “small number” of its customers in the country, though offered few other details except stating the users hit had not enabled two-factor authentication features to secure their accounts.