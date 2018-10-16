English
Home

Apple apologises for China account hacks

16 OCT 2018

Apple offered its deepest apologies to victims of a phishing scam in China which exploited its user IDs, a week after Alipay complained its customers had been hit by the hack, Wall Street Journal reported.

Last week, multiple news outlets in China reported comments posted on official Alipay social media accounts in the country advised consumers with Apple IDs linked to its platform to lower maximum transaction limits.

In the warning, also covered by Reuters, Alipay parent Ant Financial added it had tried to contact Apple numerous times to complain about the issue, while noting users of Tencent brand WeChat Pay and credit cards had also been hit.

Victims of the scam were said to have lost up to CNY2,000 ($290) each.

Apple said in a statement the scam only effected a “small number” of its customers in the country, though offered few other details except stating the users hit had not enabled two-factor authentication features to secure their accounts.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

