Home

Virgin Media O2 lays out converged UK challenge

18 OCT 2021

UK operator Virgin Media O2 upped mobile data allowances and fixed speeds for a swathe of customers from its constituent companies, as it launched the first new product since its formation earlier this year.

Marketed under Volt, consumers with an existing mobile contract and fixed services through the operator will receive a boost to both. It will be open to legacy customers of O2 and Virgin Media as well as new sign-ups.

Existing users will have fixed broadband upgraded to the next speed tier, assuming there is one available, while mobile data allowances will be doubled. It also offers a range of other discounts and benefits.

To receive the upgrades consumers will need to sign up through an app. The company is also offering similar upgrades to small business customers under the same branding, however the enterprise version also includes a 4G backup to cover for any fixed service issues.

The tariff is the first product launched by Virgin Media O2 since the completion of the big money merger, which formed the fixed-mobile provider earlier this year.

Virgin Media O2 aims to take on incumbent BT with the provision of fixed, mobile and TV services and was formed in June from the combination of Liberty Global’s fixed operation Virgin Media and Telefonica’s O2 UK.

Executives from the venture and constituent companies have regularly outlined intent to push converged services and become a “national connectivity champion”.

In a statement, Virgin Media O2 COO Jeff Dodds branded the new product “a huge milestone moment and demonstrates the momentum we have behind our commitment to supercharge connectivity across the UK. This is just the start”.

PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said the move was “a first big step in unlocking the benefits of convergence for its combined subscriber base,” adding “while this might not be a game-changing move, there is clearly a strong pipeline of new products and services that will be positioned as a means to attract users on rival networks”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

