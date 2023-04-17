 Virgin Media O2 hands open RAN gig to Mavenir - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Virgin Media O2 hands open RAN gig to Mavenir

17 APR 2023

Virgin Media O2 selected vendor Mavenir for an open RAN deployment, as the operator makes strides in adopting more flexible and cloud-native infrastructure while boosting the UK’s goal to widen vendor options.

The operator stated Mavenir will serve as its open RAN vendor and primary integrator, providing open virtual RAN (vRAN) to sites across Virgin Media O2’s network.

Mavenir has previously worked with the operator in its core network but this new access network deal appears to come at the expense of rival vendors NEC and Rakuten Symphony (who were involved in earlier trials).

A Virgin Media O2 representative declined to comment on the scale or timing of the rollout.

Virgin Media O2’s move ties in with a major drive across the UK to widen its pool of infrastructure vendors and adopt more flexible architecture.

Last month, a UK government-backed open RAN testing facility opened for equipment vendors to evaluate interoperability of products.

UK authorities are backing open RAN following a decision to ban Huawei from 5G infrastructure, with operators currently in the process of removing its kit from networks.

Virgin Media O2 explained Mavenir’s open vRAN product was built from the ground up to be cloud native, providing deployment benefits, a vendor-agnostic architecture and using the operator’s network infrastructure assets.

Jeanie York, CTO at Virgin Media O2, said extending a collaboration with Mavenir for the first time will help it establish a future-proof open vRAN offering, “unlocking the benefits of a multi-vendor open interface while allowing us to rapidly benefit from an end-to-end network solution”.

The deal is a major boost to Mavenir following reports late last week it has slashed its marketing department.

Major rival Vodafone UK has already deployed 16 open RAN sites, with it aiming to employ the approach in 30 per cent of its European sites by 2030.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Virgin Media O2 makes case for private 5G

Virgin Media O2 explores Cityfibre deal

Virgin Media O2 steps up merger integration

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association