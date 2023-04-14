Mavenir retools marketing department, Tubb to depart

US open RAN vendor Mavenir has once again shaken up its marketing department, which included the departure of Maryvonne Tubb, SVP of global marketing and corporate communications.

Light Reading reported the vendor was shifting its marketing efforts from a centralised model at the company’s headquarters to a regional approach as part of an effort to focus on “large RAN and packet core deals,” according to John Baker, SVP of business development at Mavenir.

Silverlinings reported in March 2023 that Mavenir’s North American marketing team would be laid off by the end of the month as part of a plan to move marketing to India.

Mobile World Live (MWL) reported in August 2022 the vendor had made significant cuts to its marketing team. At the time, Tubb stated to MWL the company grew from 3,200 employees three years ago to 6,000 in May 2022.

Mavenir CEO Pardeep Kohli told MWL in October 2022 he expected the company’s headcount to return to 6,000. He previously stated the company was looking to generate revenue of more than $1 billion in 2023: in 2021, the sum was $636 million.

Mavenir closed a $155 million funding round in October as part of a strategy to focus on providing systems integration services to operators for brownfield open RAN deployments.

The company closed a $95 million funding round in August 2022, which marked the first time it took on public debt.

Kohli, Baker and Tubb didn’t respond to questions from MWL about layoffs in the marketing department.