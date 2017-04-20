English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Verizon talks up positives following tough quarter

20 APR 2017

Verizon Communications said its Q1 results highlighted “strong wireless profitability and customer loyalty”, although the picture was not completely rosy.

“To build on our loyal customer base and the third-party recognition we have received for network leadership, we extended our wireless and fibre network capabilities, began offering an unlimited pricing option and expanded our opportunities in new markets,” CEO Lowell McAdam said.

Verizon reported a profit for the quarter of $3.6 billion compared with a prior-year profit of $4.4 billion, on revenue of $29.8 billion, down from $32.2 billion.

Operating income in the Wireless business of $7.1 billion was down from $7.9 billion, on revenue of $20.9 billion, down from $22 billion.

The company attributed the sales slowdown to decreased “overage” revenue, lower postpaid customer numbers and continued promotional activity.

It ended the period with 113.9 million retail mobile connections, a 1.2 per cent year-on-year increase. However, it lost 324,000 retail connections, including 307,000 lucrative contract accounts during the quarter.

The launch of Verizon Unlimited “positively changed the trajectory of customer additions”, it said: prior to the mid-February launch, it had a retail contract phone loss of 398,000, which was partially offset by 109,000 additions after.

Without putting a figure on it, Verizon said organic IoT revenue increased approximately 17 per cent year-on-year.

During the quarter, it also announced plans to trial 5G in 11 cities, starting later this year.

Verizon’s fixed business generated operating income of $293 million, compared with a prior-year loss of $67 million, on revenue which was essentially flat at $7.9 billion.

The company said full-year 2017 consolidated revenue, on an organic basis, will be “fairly consistent with 2016”, with improvements in wireless service revenue and equipment revenue trends.

It also said it is on-track to return to the credit rating profile it had prior to its acquisition of Vodafone Group’s 45 per cent stake in Verizon Wireless by 2018-2019.

Verizon’s official statement provided no further update into the progress of its pending deal to acquire Yahoo’s core internet assets.

However, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer this week said it expects the deal to complete in June in its own Q1 earnings release.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Yahoo generates Q1 profit ahead of Verizon deal

Verizon prepares Wear24 smartwatch launch

T-Mobile 600MHz auction payback uncertain

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association