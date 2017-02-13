English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Verizon backtracks on unlimited tariffs

13 FEB 2017

Verizon launched a new package offering its customers unlimited data, as the US market leader steps up efforts to maintain its position amid increased competition with smaller rivals.

The Verizon Unlimited package offers unlimited data, talk and text for $80 a month on a single line, with paper free billing and autopay. The operator cuts the monthly cost to $45 per user for a contract covering four lines.

The move represents something of an about turn by the operator, which dropped unlimited from its tariff lineup in 2011. In 2016, former CFO Fran Shammo explained Verizon was not interested in offering unlimited customer plans, following roll-outs by smaller rivals, arguing such a move could be harmful to their video strategies.

Last month, in the company’s Q4 earnings call, current CFO Matt Ellis also distanced the company from unlimited.

The revival of the unlimited package was led by T-Mobile US, the country’s third largest operator by connections, which unveiled T-Mobile One last year.

Smaller rival Sprint followed quickly, while AT&T also offers an unlimited bundle with its DirecTV service.

With unlimited, consumers are able to stream content rich applications including video and music without having to worry about data caps, or having to pay additional fees.

Verizon’s decision to relaunch an unlimited tariff appears to be a response to slower customer additions during Q4.

The company added 591,000 retail postpaid customers during the period, almost half of T-Mobile US did.

In a statement, Ronan Dunne, EVP and group president of Verizon Wireless, said the launch of unlimited was about giving its customers more choice.

“We’ve built our network so we can manage all the activity customers undertake. Everything we’ve done is to provide the best experience on the best network – and we’ve built it for the future, not just for today.”

True to form, T-Mobile US’ outspoken CEO John Legere took to Twitter to voice his reaction to Verizon’s play. “Thinking Verizon’s ‘unlimited’ plan might be the most expensive ever,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Verizon slams latest OpenSignal study on 4G networks

T-Mobile US and Verizon battle for 4G supremacy

FCC pledges not to “deny Americans free data”

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association