Verizon facing further media woes – report

Verizon’s plans to launch a new online TV service in September fell by the wayside, as the US operator struggles to obtain rights from many of the country’s most popular networks.

According to Bloomberg sources, Verizon’s plan to launch packages with “dozens of channels” has been delayed to later this year, and could be put off further.

Bloomberg first reported in March the company was preparing to launch a new nationwide online TV service, to run separately from its go90 and FiOS TV platforms, in a move to further ramp up competition with AT&T’s DirecTV Now proposition.

Verizon since spent months trying to obtain rights to networks for a live online service, but it is not close to striking agreements, Bloomberg’s sources said.

Executive turnover in Verizon’s video team, which recently saw the departure of two key executives, as well as internal discussions on how exactly the service would run, also led to a delay.

In terms of the specifics, Verizon is reportedly still working through its plans for the business, including pricing, programming and how to develop the technology.

The service could be ready by the year end, but the failure to work out major details complicated efforts in signing up media companies.

Like its major rival AT&T, Verizon is pushing big into the media and entertainment segment.

The company acquired Yahoo and AOL to boost its advertising efforts, while also developing its own online video service go90, along with its pay-TV option FiOS.

However, go90 reportedly struggled to gain user traction, and earlier this year the company announced it would cut 155 staff working on the project as part of a revamp. FiOS also lags behind competitors AT&T and Comcast in terms of subscribers.