English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Verizon facing further media woes – report

11 AUG 2017

Verizon’s plans to launch a new online TV service in September fell by the wayside, as the US operator struggles to obtain rights from many of the country’s most popular networks.

According to Bloomberg sources, Verizon’s plan to launch packages with “dozens of channels” has been delayed to later this year, and could be put off further.

Bloomberg first reported in March the company was preparing to launch a new nationwide online TV service, to run separately from its go90 and FiOS TV platforms, in a move to further ramp up competition with AT&T’s DirecTV Now proposition.

Verizon since spent months trying to obtain rights to networks for a live online service, but it is not close to striking agreements, Bloomberg’s sources said.

Executive turnover in Verizon’s video team, which recently saw the departure of two key executives, as well as internal discussions on how exactly the service would run, also led to a delay.

In terms of the specifics, Verizon is reportedly still working through its plans for the business, including pricing, programming and how to develop the technology.

The service could be ready by the year end, but the failure to work out major details complicated efforts in signing up media companies.

Like its major rival AT&T, Verizon is pushing big into the media and entertainment segment.

The company acquired Yahoo and AOL to boost its advertising efforts, while also developing its own online video service go90, along with its pay-TV option FiOS.

However, go90 reportedly struggled to gain user traction, and earlier this year the company announced it would cut 155 staff working on the project as part of a revamp. FiOS also lags behind competitors AT&T and Comcast in terms of subscribers.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

T-Mobile beats VZW on 4G speed as unlimited takes toll

Verizon bullish on customer adds, network quality

Legere slams “choking” rivals after strong Q2

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association