 UK pushes rural mobile coverage plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK pushes rural mobile coverage plan

07 MAR 2022

The UK government indicated an intent to press ahead with a series of reforms to planning laws designed to ease deployment of mobile infrastructure in rural areas, after concluding a consultation on initial proposals.

If approved by the UK parliament the new rules will allow operators to make various upgrades to existing sites without prior approval to boost 4G and 5G coverage.

Changes include an increase in the maximum width and height of existing structures in areas without protection orders in place. Any new infrastructure will still need agreements from landowners, while ground-based kit will need to be approved by local authorities.

The proposed legislation is designed to accelerate rollout of 4G and 5G in rural areas and reduce the need for new mobile masts to boost signals. Operators in the country have long voiced grievances on red tape and planning issues holding back infrastructure deployment.

In a statement, the Department of Digital, Media, Culture and Sport called the plan “barrier-busting” [sic], but added law changes would place “tough new legal duties on operators to minimise the visual impact of network equipment, particularly in protected areas such as national parks, conservation areas, world heritage sites and areas of outstanding natural beauty”.

Responding to the consultation Mobile UK, a body which represents the country’s four operators, said the industry welcomed the reforms.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

UK presses on with £4M plan to cut 5G red tape

UK operators push for digital backing

EE ups 4G rural connectivity targets

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association