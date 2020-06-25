Telecom Italia seals €1.6B tower unit sale - Mobile World Live

Telecom Italia struck deals to offload its 33.2 per cent stake in tower unit Inwit for €1.6 billion, in a move designed to cut its debt load.

In a statement, Telecom Italia said a consortium led by French investment group Ardian will take a 30.2 per cent stake of the unit, which will be transferred into a new holding company. The two groups opened talks about the deal in May.

Upon completion of the deal, the Ardian consortium will hold a 49 per cent stake in the holding company.

However, Telecom Italia will continue to control and manage Inwit, together with Vodafone Group.

Telecom Italia added it will sell its remaining 3 per cent stake directly to an investment vehicle managed by Canson Capital Partners.

Debt reduction

Telecom Italia and Vodafone completed a tower merger in March to form Inwit, which left them with a 37.5 per cent stake apiece in the unit.

They then sold 4 per cent of their respective holdings for a total of €800 million.

Telecom Italia’s latest move will see it use the proceeds cut its debt, which stood at €21.7 billion at the end of March.

The operator added completion of the deal is subject to a number of conditions being met by 30 September 2020.