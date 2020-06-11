 Telecom Italia homes in on Ardian tower deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Telecom Italia homes in on Ardian tower deal

11 JUN 2020

Telecom Italia was tipped to be close to finalising another debt-reduction step with a deal to sell a stake in its tower joint venture Inwit to a consortium led by Ardian Infrastructure, Reuters reported.

Sources told the news agency a deal could be finalised next week and close either later this month or early July. Telecom Italia and the Ardian Infrastructure-led consortium commenced talks in May.

The planned deal would involve Telecom Italia transferring its 33.2 per cent Inwit stake to a holding company, with a stake in this business then sold. Reuters stated the transaction could bring the operator’s debt down by €4 billion to €17.7 billion.

Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italy were left with a 37.5 per cent stake apiece in Inwit following the completion of a merger in March. They subsequently sold around 4 per cent of their respective holdings for a total of €800 million, with Telecom Italia putting its share towards reducing debt.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Money

