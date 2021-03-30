 T-Mobile US tunes out of live TV, expands Google tie-up - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US tunes out of live TV, expands Google tie-up

30 MAR 2021

T-Mobile US scrapped its live streaming service after less than six months, replacing its premium version with discount access to Google’s YouTube TV as it unveiled other deals with the tech giant around RCS and cloud storage.

The operator unveiled its latest TVision streaming play in October 2020 to much fanfare, but is now set to discontinue the service on 29 April.

As an alternative, it will provide customers with access to either Philo or the more expensive YouTube TV for a discounted rate for a limited time. It will continue to offer the TVision HUB streaming device, which will connect to content from partners.

CEO Mike Sievert said the change “may surprise some given last year’s TVision streaming services launch. But innovation seldom follows a straight line. Since launching the TVision initiative, we’ve learned a lot about the TV industry, about streaming products, and of course, about TV customers”.

“This industry is incredibly fragmented, with new streaming services launching all the time, and we’ve concluded that we can add even more value to consumers’ TV choices by partnering with the best services out there,” he added.

The streaming strategy U-turn and tie-up with YouTube was announced alongside a wider collaboration between the operator and Google.

In other moves, T-Mobile said it would increase its promotion of Google’s Pixel handsets, install Google Messages as its default Android RCS app and push Google One as its preferred cloud storage and back-up service.

Alongside continuing to promote RCS among its Android users, the operator added it would aim to “build a messaging business” with Google aimed at enterprises.

It noted the pair planned to help “businesses to engage their customers in new ways with Messages, conduct commerce, support and communicate more easily” using RCS.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

