 T-Mobile US targets rivals with 2 year deal - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile US targets rivals with 2 year deal

21 APR 2023

T-Mobile US unveiled Go5G Plus, a tariff offering 24-month device payment plans to new and existing customers instead of three year contracts used by AT&T and Verizon in what it branded its latest Uncarrier move.

Go5G Plus is an upgrade over T-Mobile’s Magenta Max plan which includes additional hotspot data and other features.

CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) stated on a video that AT&T and Verizon had together increased their tariffs nine times over the past ten months.

“There are millions of customers out there stuck in three year contracts today who want a way out but feel trapped.”

T-Mobile executives argued AT&T keeps customers’ phones locked to its network even after three-year contracts were up and devices were paid off.

“AT&T has a manual unlock process that rivals a trip to the DMV, so we’re helping their customers avoid the aggravation,” stated Mike Katz, president of marketing, innovation and experience.

A representative from AT&T told Mobile World Live its 36-month instalment plans give customers a lower monthly payment compared with 24-month plans.

AT&T customers also have the option to upgrade near the end of the 36 months by paying off the device early or using a paid-for early upgrade programme.

T-Mobile also announced an initiative to help customers switch from AT&T by paying off some outstanding device fees or trading in eligible locked units for a new, free smartphone.

The operator plans to launch the unlocking programme on 24 April and run it for a limited time.

T-Mobile is also offering to cover some of the costs of customers who opt to return to their previous provider within 30 days of joining it.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

