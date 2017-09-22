English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile, Sprint home in on merger deal

22 SEP 2017

Now Sprint turned its full attention back to T-Mobile US, it seems the pair are finally closing in on a long-anticipated merger deal.

Citing people familiar with the negotiations, Reuters reported the companies are nearing a tentative agreement. The arrangement would give T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom a majority stake in the combined entity, with Sprint’s owner SoftBank set to retain a 40 per cent to 50 per cent share in the business.

The news comes as T-Mobile CEO John Legere (pictured) and other company executives visit Prague for Deutsche Telekom’s annual board meeting.

While a deal is expected to be pinned down by end-October, risks remain: due diligence is yet to be conducted and MoffettNathanson analysts estimated odds the tie-up will be approved by US regulators at 50:50.

This is the second round of merger talks for Sprint and T-Mobile. In 2014, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son sought to acquire T-Mobile, but abandoned the attempt amid pushback from US regulators. Son had reason to believe they would follow through to block the deal. Three years earlier, the Department of Justice, under President Obama, put the kibosh on a $39 billion merger deal between AT&T and T-Mobile.

Renewed merger talks between Sprint and T-Mobile reportedly began in earnest in 2016, but progress was slow as Sprint shopped itself around to others – including US cable giants Charter and Comcast.

If a deal does finally go through, Jennifer Fritzsche, MD of the Equities Research Group at Wells Fargo Securities, noted T-Mobile’s newly won 600MHz spectrum could be a coverage boon for Sprint.

Post-transaction, Fritzsche said T-Mobile might turn to redundancies in towers and backhaul to achieve cost savings, but said US tower companies shouldn’t worry.

“In almost every M&A transaction the wireless sector has seen (exception being MetroPCS/T-Mobile) – the number of cell site additions have outnumbered the number of sites decommissioned post close,” she wrote in a research note.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Hurricane Maria wipes out cellular in Puerto Rico

T-Mobile, Sprint resume “active” merger talks

ZTE USA unveils low-tier $80 Tempo X
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association