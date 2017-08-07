Sprint, T-Mobile US merger talks resume

Negotiations on a much-anticipated merger between Sprint and T-Mobile US resumed as Sprint’s largest shareholder, SoftBank, continues to assess its options for the operator’s future.

Reports from Bloomberg said talks recommenced following the end of a Sprint exclusivity period with Comcast and Charter Communications covering a possible tie-up in late July.

Speaking to investors at the company’s fiscal Q1 earnings call today, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son reiterated comments made last week by Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure that an announcement on the future of the operator would be made shortly.

However, like Claure, he refused to be drawn on the detail of ongoing discussions, the parties involved, or a firm timeline on the completion of any deal.

“There are currently multiple business consolidation parties and negotiations have been ongoing,” Son said. “The decision making timing will be soon. We are exploring separate options.”

The future of Sprint has been the subject of intense speculation since the expiry of an FCC-imposed quiet period on M&A activity in the US relating to a spectrum auction conducted in the first quarter of the year.

In addition to reports on a potential tie-up between Sprint and T-Mobile and talks during its exclusivity period with Charter and Comcast, Son reportedly attempted to raise capital in the business by offering stakes to billionaire US investors Warren Buffett and Liberty Global chairman John Malone.