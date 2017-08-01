English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

SoftBank holds $65B war chest for Charter deal

01 AUG 2017

Japan-based SoftBank is weighing up whether to launch a formal takeover approach for US cable company Charter Communications, with financing to the tune of $65 billion in place.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported SoftBank’s chairman Masayoshi Son (pictured) lined up the financing arrangement with four banks as part of his plans to merge the company’s US operator Sprint with Charter.

The development comes just days after Charter said in a statement it was not interested in acquiring Sprint, following reports the US operator had proposed such a merger.

However, according to the latest development, it was in fact Son’s plan all along for SoftBank to acquire Charter, not the other way around, and combine it with Sprint to create a new publicly traded company.

When rejecting the initial proposal, Charter’s board was reportedly aware of the financing, and Son is now considering whether to proceed with a formal offer with a few tweaks.

Son may also first opt to acquire the rest of Sprint, of which SoftBank owns 84 per cent, and then look to buy Charter for cash and stock.

The sources noted a formal offer for Charter is unlikely to come this week, and the SoftBank chief could ultimately decide not to proceed with a bid.

Hurdles
Notably, it could also prove tough for Son to convince cable tycoon John Malone to agree to a deal. Malone’s Liberty Broadband Corporation owns 21 per cent of Charter, and reportedly agreed with the decision to reject Sprint’s initial advances.

Sprint first entered into exclusive talks with Charter, as well as rival cable company Comcast, about a potential partnership in the mobile sector in June.

The discussions also put the brakes on Sprint’s merger talks with fellow US operator T-Mobile US, with a tie-up between the two mooted for some time.

Sprint’s negotiations with the cable companies concluded without a deal in place.

Charter also agreed a separate year-long agreement with Comcast in May, which requires the companies to work together on any negotiations with a mobile operator.

This could also throw a spanner into the works concerning a potential Sprint, Charter tie-up.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Sprint mulls M&A options amid first profit in 3 years

Charter snubs Sprint merger plan

Slack looking for $250M – report
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association