 Reliance readies home-grown 5G kit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Reliance readies home-grown 5G kit

16 JUL 2020

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (pictured) outlined his bold vision for its mobile unit, declaring Jio Platforms engineers designed and developed a complete 5G system from scratch which will be ready for trials as soon as spectrum is available, with field deployments possible in 2021.

Speaking at the conglomerate’s AGM, Ambani said the Made-in-India 5G system will enable the company to launch “a world-class” service on “100 per cent home-grown technologies”. Because its network has a converged all-IP architecture, he said operator unit Reliance Jio can easily upgrade from 4G to 5G.

Once the 5G equipment is proven in India, he said Jio Platforms will be well positioned to export the system to other global operators as a complete managed service.

Details of the company’s work first emerged in March, with reports stating it had developed its own 4G and 5G equipment.

Ambani hinted Reliance Industries’ work may go beyond infrastructure, stating a freshly-minted partnership with Google to develop an affordable 4G smartphone could go further: “We believe we can design entry-level 4G or even 5G smartphone for a fraction of its current cost.”

Delivering affordable smartphones would help overcome a key barrier holding back upgrades by today’s feature phone users, he explained.

“As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone, to an affordable smartphone.”

Backing
The partnership with Google forms part of an INR337 billion ($4.5 billion) investment by the US company for a 7.73 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

It is the latest in a run of investment by non-domestic companies in Jio Platforms, which Ambani noted would help the company develop new products for India.

With Google’s investment, strategic and financial investors committed a total INR1.52 trillion in the last few months, taking a 32.97 interest in Jio Platforms.

Reliance Jio had 388 million mobile subscribers at end-March, and aims to have more than half a billion mobile customers and more than a billion smart sensors deployed within the next three years.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS readies 5G core network decision

Samsung forecasts first 6G networks in 2028

Reliance Industries homes in on $4B Google backing
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association