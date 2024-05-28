NTT Data made an offer to take a majority stake in Malaysia-based payment company GHL Systems, with the aim to expand into the payment terminal business in Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Japan-based NTT Data, the IT services arm of NTT Group, agreed to acquire a 58.7 per cent interest for MYR724.1 million ($154.4 million), with plans to propose a mandatory takeover offer to GHL’s remaining shareholders.

NTT Data operates payment businesses via subsidiaries in Asia, including VietUnion Online Services in Vietnam, iPay88 in Malaysia and NTT Data Payment Services India.

The acquisition, NTT Data said in a statement, will enable it to work with iPay88 Malaysia to provide one-stop payment services for in-store shopping and e-commerce in Malaysia and enhance its omni-channel services.

GHL has installed more than 480,000 payment terminals and provides various payment services across the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.