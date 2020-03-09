 Jio takes on network vendors with in-house 5G gear - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio takes on network vendors with in-house 5G gear

09 MAR 2020

Reliance Jio claimed to have developed its own 4G and 5G network gear, in a move to reduce its reliance on imports and lower costs, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

The largest mobile operator in India by subscribers reportedly replaced 4G voice technology from Nokia and Oracle with kit developed in-house, with the goal of becoming self-sufficient when it moves to 5G.

A company representative told ET it developed end-to-end 5G technology, which is fully automated and runs on a cloud-native platform. It aims to manufacture the equipment locally after it completes trials and already applied to the Department of Telecommunications to start the tests.

Jio relied on Samsung for its entire 4G RAN and applied to run 5G trials with the vendor.

To strengthen its position in 5G and IoT, the operator’s parent company Reliance Industries merged subsidiary Rancore Technologies, a developer of 4G software, with Jio in 2017 and acquired US-based software company Radisys in 2018.

While Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung and ZTE dominate the 5G radio network equipment market, Vietnam-based operator Viettel in January claimed it successfully built its own 5G base station.

In 2019, Viettel unveiled an ambitious plan to develop its own core 5G technology, but since then announced it would use Nokia and Ericsson equipment, so it is unclear if it plans to use its home-grown kit exclusively.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Mobile readies round 2 of 5G build

Taiwan Mobile 5G capex splurge to hit profit

Spark taps Samsung for 5G RAN
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association