Orange readies CEO shortlist – report

Orange reportedly shortlisted three candidates to replace Stephane Richard as CEO, with Reuters stating current CFO Ramon Fernandez, Verizon’s CRO Frank Boulben and Christel Heydemann, head of Europe at Schneider Electric, are in the frame.

The news agency reported Orange’s shortlist was drawn up by a selection committee comprised of three board members. Notably, Heydemann also currently sits on the operator’s board.

In November 2021, Orange detailed a goal to find a successor for Richard by 31 January, when the current chief is set to leave after 11 years in charge.

Richard announced his departure after being handed a one-year suspended prison sentence related to alleged wrongdoing during his time serving for the French government.

He has denied the charges and plans to appeal the decision.

Fernandez is naturally in the frame considering he also serves as a deputy CEO. Boulben, meanwhile has been at Verizon for five years, and also served in high-profile positions at Rogers Communications and BlackBerry.

Heydemann brings to the table a seven-year tenure with Schneider Electric, along with significant telecoms experience gained in numerous roles gained in a near decade-long spell with Nokia.