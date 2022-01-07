 Orange readies CEO shortlist - report - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange readies CEO shortlist – report

07 JAN 2022

Orange reportedly shortlisted three candidates to replace Stephane Richard as CEO, with Reuters stating current CFO Ramon Fernandez, Verizon’s CRO Frank Boulben and Christel Heydemann, head of Europe at Schneider Electric, are in the frame.

The news agency reported Orange’s shortlist was drawn up by a selection committee comprised of three board members. Notably, Heydemann also currently sits on the operator’s board.

In November 2021, Orange detailed a goal to find a successor for Richard by 31 January, when the current chief is set to leave after 11 years in charge.

Richard announced his departure after being handed a one-year suspended prison sentence related to alleged wrongdoing during his time serving for the French government.

He has denied the charges and plans to appeal the decision.

Fernandez is naturally in the frame considering he also serves as a deputy CEO. Boulben, meanwhile has been at Verizon for five years, and also served in high-profile positions at Rogers Communications and BlackBerry.

Heydemann brings to the table a seven-year tenure with Schneider Electric, along with significant telecoms experience gained in numerous roles gained in a near decade-long spell with Nokia.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Orange moves to back European B2B tech

Orange invertirá en tecnología B2B europea

Las operadoras españolas dejarán de llamar a la hora de la siesta
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association