 OneWeb seeks safe harbour as Covid-19 halts finance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OneWeb seeks safe harbour as Covid-19 halts finance

30 MAR 2020

Satellite communications provider OneWeb filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US, as it failed to secure investment required to launch commercially due to the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

OneWeb said in a statement it had been engaged in advanced negotiations regarding investment which would fully fund it through deployment and commercial launch, and while it was close to obtaining financing, “the process did not progress because of the financial impact and market turbulence” related to the crisis.

In filing a voluntary motion for bankruptcy in the US, OneWeb said it was seeking approval to use its existing cash to continue to fund the business while it seeks a buyer. The company added it had been forced to reduce its workforce.

Lift-off
The move comes a week after OneWeb announced it had advanced its plans to begin offering commercial broadband services through a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) birds with the launch of an additional 34 satellites on 21 March, which took its total to 74.

It aims to provide high-bandwidth, low latency internet services from an initial constellation of 650 birds, with a commercial launch scheduled for later this year.

The company had already secured $3.4 billion in debt and equity financing from a number of high profile companies, including a large investment from SoftBank.

CEO Adrian Steckel said its current situation was a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, but it remained “convinced of the social and economic value of our mission”.

“Today is a difficult day for us at OneWeb. So many people have dedicated so much energy, effort, and passion to this company and our mission.”

“Our hope is that this process will allow us to carve a path forward that leads to the completion of our mission, building on the years of effort and the billions of invested capital.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

OneWeb satellite network begins to take shape

UK extends 5G research funding

US mulls funding for Huawei rivals

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association