 OneWeb satellite network begins to take shape - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

OneWeb satellite network begins to take shape

23 MAR 2020

OneWeb hailed the launch of its second payload in six weeks, as the company advanced plans to begin offering commercial broadband service via a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) birds later this year.

The company said it launched 34 satellites into orbit on 21 March from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, and successfully acquired signal from each a few hours later.

OneWeb noted the deployment is its second in six weeks and third in total, building on the launch of 34 satellites on 6 February and an initial batch of six test birds in late February 2019. A total of 74 birds are now in orbit.

It credited its ability to launch 68 satellites in less than two months to massive output from a satellite production facility in Florida, which opened in July 2019 as part of a joint venture with Airbus.

The company previously noted the factory is capable of producing two satellites per day at lower cost than traditional manufacturing locations.

OneWeb aims to launch an initial constellation of approximately 650 LEO birds, with plans to begin offering commercial service in the arctic region later this year. Ultimately, it plans to launch a total of 1,950 to offer global coverage sometime in 2021.

Adrian Steckel, OneWeb CEO, said in a statement the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic had exposed “urgent shortcomings in many organisations’ connectivity capabilities,” adding its network is “poised to fill in many of these critical gaps in the global communications infrastructure”.

In addition to serving industrial segments including aviation and maritime, OneWeb said it also aims to connect under-served rural communities to remote work, telemedicine and online learning opportunities.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

OneWeb ready to mass-produce satellites

Investors back UbiquitiLink to fly

Satellites tipped to open new IoT opportunity

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association