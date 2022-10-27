 Meta value takes $65B hit as Q3 disappoints - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Meta value takes $65B hit as Q3 disappoints

27 OCT 2022
vr

Meta Platforms third quarter results failed to convince investors that its big bet on the metaverse was bearing fruit, as slowing revenue growth and a sizeable net income drop contributed to more than $65 billion being wiped from the company’s market capitalisation.

Following the release of its Q3 2022 earnings, shares in the company dropped as much as 19 per cent in trading, adding to around $500 billion in value lost over 2022.

Meta Platforms is of course not the only big tech company facing struggles, with the sector in particular hit hard by the economic downturn.

Meta Platform’s Instagram also faces intensifying competition from TikTok, while the company as a whole is encountering difficulties in the advertising segment due to Apple’s privacy policy changes.

Losses stack up
Numbers in Q3 did not make good reading as revenue declined 4 per cent year-on-year to $27.7 billion.

Net income dropped 52 per cent to $4.4 billion, while its costs and expenses ramped to $22 billion, a 19 per cent increase.

Revenue from its metaverse unit Reality Labs halved to $285 million, while losses rose to $3.7 billion, from $2.6 billion.

In Q4, the company said its total revenue would be in the range of around $30 billion to $32.5 billion, while total expenses in 2022 would be in the range of $85 billion to $87 billion.

As it funds advancements in the metaverse and AI, 2023 expenses are expected to rise to between $96 billion to $101 billion.

In an earnings statement, CFO David Wehner noted the company was making significant “changes across the board to operate more efficiently”, including taking action on headcount and increasing scrutiny on other operating expenses.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Meta shareholder calls for staff, spending cull

Un accionista de Meta reclama recortar personal y gastos

Meta targets professionals with latest Quest

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association