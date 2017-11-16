English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Iliad earnings boosted by strong mobile additions

16 NOV 2017

Iliad overcame “persistently fierce competition” in France to report a strong Q3 performance, bolstered by the addition of 250,000 mobile subscribers, as the company edges closer towards a launch in Italy.

The operator, which entered France in 2012 through mobile and internet brand Free, shook up the market by increasing the number of operators from three to four, sparking a period of aggressive promotions to capture, or indeed maintain, market share.

Free, in particular, pushed lower prices and attributed this quarter’s subscriber growth largely to its Free Mobile Plan, offering unlimited calls, texts, 25GB of data, and roaming for €19.99 a month.

Iliad said Q3 net additions left it close to 13.4 million mobile subscribers in total, and represented the highest number of net adds in France for the 23rd consecutive quarter. The operator ended the period with an 18.7 per cent share of overall French mobile subscribers.

The company added one in two of its subscribers now had access to 4G, amounting to 7.4 million 4G subscribers in total, while it also reported a “record-breaking quarter” for FTTH connections, with 64,000 new subscribers, in addition to 27,000 new broadband and ultra-fast broadband subscriber additions.

On the back of the strong subscriber gains, Iliad reported a year-on-year revenue rise of 5.3 per cent to €1.24 billion, from €1.18 billion in Q3 2016, with mobile revenue increasing 6.3 per cent to €554 million.

Iliad did not provide a Q3 profit figure.

Italy launch
The company is now ever closer to a long-awaited launch in Italy, which is expected to happen at the end of 2017 or early 2018.

Iliad’s Italian unit, which it acquired as part of a deal which saw CK Hutchison’s Italian unit merge with Veon’s local business, represents the company’s first major move outside of France.

The company said earlier this year it plans to adopt an aggressive pricing strategy in Italy, similar to the one deployed in France, in its bid to capture market share.

Although there was no mention of Italy in its Q3 results announcement, Iliad CFO Thomas Reynaud told Reuters it was close to finalising its team for launch in Italy.

“More than 70 people have already been recruited, essentially in Milan but also in Rome,” he said: “The staff will continue to grow and we’ll be present in several cities, notably to deploy our network.”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

US Cellular gains subs but loss, revenue slide concerns

DT CEO looks to future after “most turbulent weeks”

French operators move away from consolidation talk

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association