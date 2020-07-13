 Huawei hails H1 growth - Mobile World Live
Home

Huawei hails H1 growth

13 JUL 2020

Huawei posted double-digit revenue growth in H1 2020, highlighting increases across all three of its business segments as it continued to battle a US-led effort to stymie its global operations.

In a brief announcement, the Chinese vendor said it ended June with CNY454 billion ($64.9 billion) in revenue, an increase of 13.1 per cent year-on-year.

Its Consumer Business led the charge with revenue of CNY255.8 billion up from CNY220.8 billion in H1 2019. The Carrier unit brought in CNY159.6 billion, up from CNY146.5 billion, and Enterprise rose to CNY36.3 billion from CNY31.6 billion.

Huawei released its business results as UK authorities reportedly prepared to make a final decision on a potential ban on its kit in 5G networks after weighing the impact of recent US sanctions on the company.

The vendor said it remains committed to “working with carriers and industry partners to maintain stable network operations”, pledging to fulfil obligations to customers and suppliers “no matter what future challenges the company faces”.

Revenue in Q1 stood at CNY182.2 billion, putting Q2 revenue at CNY271.8 billion, up 22 per cent year-on-year.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Tags

