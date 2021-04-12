 Huawei chief warns of spike in chip prices - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei chief warns of spike in chip prices

12 APR 2021

HUAWEI GLOBAL ANALYST SUMMIT 2021: Huawei rotating chairman Eric Xu (pictured) highlighted the need to rebuild trust and restore cooperation across the global semiconductor supply chain to bring the industry back on track and avoid rising prices.

Xu called on global leaders to focus on the potential risks of trade restrictions, arguing these disrupted trust in the industry, with more countries worrying about supply chain security.

“In the coming years, higher costs for the semiconductor industry is something we’re pretty sure of. The unwarranted US sanctions undermined our company,” he said, noting the damage has been felt across the sector.

“I hope they can help restore trust and cooperation as soon as possible.”

Xu noted Huawei’s 2020 performance was in line with expectations, aided by moves to address supply chain continuity and heavy R&D investment of CNY142 billion ($21.7 billion), 15.9 per cent of total revenue.

“We will continue to see a lot of attention on Huawei in 2021 and believe it will be a challenging year.”

To increase business resilience, he said it will strengthen its software capabilities with increased investments.

Huawei Inside
It is pushing aggressively to bring its Harmony OS, which currently runs on smart displays and wearables, to smartphones, with 20 handset vendors and 260 app developers collaborating to build an ecosystem.

Huawei expects 40 mainstream brands to run the OS on 100 million devices in 2021.

Xu clarified its position on its work on connected vehicles, explaining it is focused on delivering intelligent components to auto makers. “As an ICT company, we want to provide ICT capabilities for future autonomous and electric vehicles. We also hope to create new business models.”

He said its new Huawei Inside brand is partnering with Chinese manufacturers SAIC Motor, Changan Automobile and GAC Group, with the goal of adding more companies in future as part of a $1 billion investment in the sector.

Once self-driving becomes a reality, Xu said Huawei will be able to disrupt all related sectors in the next decade.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei splits cloud-AI business group

Huawei details 5G device IP royalty rate

India moves to block Huawei, ZTE
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association