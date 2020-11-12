 Huawei chief calls for focused 5G deployments - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei chief calls for focused 5G deployments

12 NOV 2020

HUAWEI MBBF 2020: Huawei deputy chairman Ken Hu (pictured) called on operators to take a more targeted approach to drive uptake of industrial 5G services by pushing applications where the next-generation technology is the optimal option.

In his keynote, Hu said the technology is “breaking new ground and is going through the trial-and-error phase as operators eye the many [un]tapped opportunities”.

“It is ushering in a new era. 5G can and will change everything, and is a great opportunity for us to seize”.

But Hu noted operators need to identify the real business opportunities. While most industries have expressed interest in 5G, it doesn’t mean they actually need it or it would be practical for them to deploy, he warned.

Companies must carefully assess potential applications to find the most practical ones to invest in. He recommended exploring four broad factors to access what is needed: business potential; technical relevance; value chain maturity; and standardisation.

He explained the applications gaining the most traction with 5G are remote control; machine vision; real-time positioning; and video backhaul.

Fast lane
Global 5G network rollouts have entered the fast lane, Hu said, with commercial deployments surpassing 100.

He highlighted deployment of 600,000 base stations in more than 300 Chinese cities, with 160 million consumer and IoT connections signed up in less than two years.

While the price of 5G devices is falling quickly, Hu noted the cost of 5G modules is still high at around $100, which is forecast to decline to $80 by end-2021 and $40 by end-2022.

“We must accelerate that trend to help with larger-scale adoption of 5G in various industries.”

In terms of the diversity of modules, he said 5G is falling short: “We hope the number of 5G modules on the market will quickly catch, if not surpass, those of 4G.”

There are about 1,400 4G modules compared with 140 for 5G.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Unicom reveals joint 5G network progress

Shenzhen investors tipped to buy Honor unit for $15B

Supply issues, delays blamed for China sales dip
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association