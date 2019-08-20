Huawei blasts US blacklist additions - Mobile World Live

Huawei condemned a decision by the US government to add more of the company’s affiliates to a trade blacklist on national security grounds, calling the move unfair and politically motivated.

The Department of Commerce this week extended a temporary permit allowing Huawei to continue trading with US companies for another 90 days, but simultaneously added dozens more Huawei affiliates to its Entity List.

A Huawei representative blasted the move in a statement, telling Mobile World Live it had “nothing to do with national security”.

“The extension of the Temporary General License does not change the fact that Huawei has been treated unjustly…These actions violate the basic principles of free market competition. They are in no one’s interests, including US companies. Attempts to suppress Huawei’s business won’t help the United States achieve technological leadership.”

The representative added the changes aren’t expected to have a substantial impact on Huawei’s business outlook.

The news comes as the Chinese vendor prepares for an overhaul of its business in an effort to weather an expected $30 billion impact stemming from the US restrictions.

Reuters reported Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei issued a memo to employees this week noting the company will eliminate inefficient workers, slash redundant positions and invest in additional production equipment to ensure continuity.