GSMA head Granryd outlines growing security threats

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – PRIVACY & SECURITY: Development of new wireless technologies and solutions have created a host of new challenges for operators around privacy and security, GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured) said.

Speaking at the GSMA360 Privacy and Security event in The Hague earlier today, Granryd said the ubiquity of mobile services created new business models, but simultaneously introduced a new set of challenges around privacy and security.

“As more advanced and complex services are developed, the list of potential threats grows, along with the potential for harm,” he said, adding: “In all regions of the world there is an increase in both real and perceived threats to national security, public safety and individual privacy.”

“Mobile network operators face an ongoing challenge to provide a safe and secure mobile experience for their consumers, while meeting their obligations to protect public safety.”

The GSMA director said recent events such as the WannaCry ransomware attack had increased consumer focus on the area of security.

In response to the increasing complexity of threats, he praised the work of his organisation’s Fraud and Security Group in working to drive the industry’s management of fraud and security matters related to technology, networks and other services provided by its members.

Granryd also said the GSMA had been working hard towards ensuring 5G is built with robust security measures in place, while also backing the secure development and deployment of the IoT.

The impact of the number and range of IoT devices appearing on the networks is sure to be a major theme of this year’s GSMA privacy and security event, and is seen as one of the major challenges facing operators in the coming years.