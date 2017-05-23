English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeM360 2017 Europe

GSMA head Granryd outlines growing security threats

23 MAY 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – PRIVACY & SECURITY: Development of new wireless technologies and solutions have created a host of new challenges for operators around privacy and security, GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured) said.

Speaking at the GSMA360 Privacy and Security event in The Hague earlier today, Granryd said the ubiquity of mobile services created new business models, but simultaneously introduced a new set of challenges around privacy and security.

“As more advanced and complex services are developed, the list of potential threats grows, along with the potential for harm,” he said, adding: “In all regions of the world there is an increase in both real and perceived threats to national security, public safety and individual privacy.”

“Mobile network operators face an ongoing challenge to provide a safe and secure mobile experience for their consumers, while meeting their obligations to protect public safety.”

The GSMA director said recent events such as the WannaCry ransomware attack had increased consumer focus on the area of security.

In response to the increasing complexity of threats, he praised the work of his organisation’s Fraud and Security Group in working to drive the industry’s management of fraud and security matters related to technology, networks and other services provided by its members.

Granryd also said the GSMA had been working hard towards ensuring 5G is built with robust security measures in place, while also backing the secure development and deployment of the IoT.

The impact of the number and range of IoT devices appearing on the networks is sure to be a major theme of this year’s GSMA privacy and security event, and is seen as one of the major challenges facing operators in the coming years.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association