English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google CEO says hardware growth will take time

24 APR 2018

Revenue from Google’s hardware and Play Store businesses rose more than $1 billion year-on-year to $4.4 billion in Q1, but CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured) said it will take a few more years to scale the hardware segment to where the company wants it to be.

Speaking on parent Alphabet’s Q1 earnings call, Pichai said Google now has all the end-to-end capabilities of a top-notch hardware organisation in addition to the software components it already had. But he noted time is a necessary ingredient to effectively scale the business, which includes Google’s Pixel and Nest product lines.

Master plan
Part of Google’s long term hardware plan includes “scaling up our go-to-market strategies in the US and internationally so we can drive adoption,” he added.

The CEO estimated it will take two to three years for the hardware segment to grow to the level where Google would like to see it, but did not elaborate on what targets the company is aiming for.

In Q1 2018, Google’s hardware segment made up just a fraction of Alphabet’s total revenue, which grew 26 per cent year-over-year to $31.1 billion. The vast majority ($26.6 billion) of Google’s earnings once again came from advertising revenue, driven by mobile search.

Pichai said the company is already working on the next evolution of mobile search and its artificial intelligence (AI) powered Google Assistant, which he revealed will involve helping users complete tasks rather than just supplying them with information.

More metrics
Alphabet’s net income of $9.4 billion in the recent quarter was up from $5.4 billion in Q1 2017.

Traffic acquisition costs (TAC), the fees Alphabet pays to partners to place advertisements on websites and smartphones, continued an upward march, hitting $6.3 billion. But Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said while the company expects to see TAC continue to increase as a percentage of revenues, it anticipates growth will slow beginning in the current quarter.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Twitter remains profitable as content delivers

Verizon eyes positive service revenue growth

Digital drive delivers for Telenor

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association