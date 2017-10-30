English
HomeDevicesNews

Google, Apple talk up flagship smartphone demand

30 OCT 2017

Launch day orders for Google’s Pixel 2 smartphone were more than double those for the 2016 original, despite reports of strong demand for Apple’s iPhone X.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news on the company’s Q3 earnings call, attributing the growth, in part, to a step up in the company’s Pixel marketing strategy including decisions to launch in more countries right away and make the devices available through more retailers.

The statistic comes alongside reports of screen issues in the larger Pixel 2 XL model as well as reports of strong demand ahead of Apple’s iPhone X launch weekend.

Pre-launch indicators suggested Apple would debut its iPhone X with limited supply. But even with estimated shipping times in the range of five weeks to six weeks, Apple told CNBC initial customer demand for the iPhone X is “off the charts”.

Apple used to release first weekend sales data following its iPhone launches, but appears to have stopped the practice following the iPhone 6S launch in September 2015. First weekend sales of the 6S totalled 13 million, with full December quarter sales totaling 74.8 million.

It remains to be seen which US operator will reap the most benefit from new device launches in the holiday (fourth) quarter. Device upgrade rates were down across nearly all operators in the third quarter as users waited on the new devices. AT&T reported 900,000 fewer device upgrades year-on-year and upgrade rates at Verizon and T-Mobile dropped significantly.

Noting the shift in the upgrade cycle due to the iPhone X and Pixel 2 launch dates, Verizon CFO Matthew Ellis predicted on a recent earnings call the operator will take home “more than our fair share” of device upgrades in Q4.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

