 FTC hammers Google over YouTube child content faults - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FTC hammers Google over YouTube child content faults

05 SEP 2019

YouTube pledged to change the way it treats children’s content, after parent Google agreed to pay $170 million to settle a probe into alleged violations of privacy law.

In a complaint, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the New York state attorney general claimed YouTube used cookies to track the browsing habits of viewers on its child-centric channels. It then used the information to sell targeted advertising, in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

FTC chairman Joe Simons said in a statement there was “no excuse” for such conduct.

“YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients. Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were clearly directed to kids.”

Google will pay $136 million to the FTC in what is the regulator’s largest fine covering a COPPA violation in the law’s 21-year history. The remaining $34 million will be paid to New York state.

Platform changes
The search giant also agreed to overhaul its business practices, to better identify child-focused content and ensure COPPA compliance on YouTube.

YouTube said in a blog that within four months it will automatically limit the collection and use of data from users viewing children’s videos, and cease serving personalised adverts on such content entirely. Additionally, comments and notifications will no longer be available for children’s videos.

Content creators will be required to identify child-focused content, and it will use machine learning to classify additional videos which target young audiences.

YouTube said the changes will “allow us to better protect kids and families” on its platform. It plans to share additional “details on how we’re rethinking our overall approach to kids and families, including a dedicated kids experience on YouTube” in the coming months.

COPPA author Senator Edward Markey criticised the settlement, calling the fine a “drop in the bucket” for the tech giant and arguing the platform changes “fall well short of what is needed to turn YouTube into a safe and healthy place for kids”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Android 10 hits Pixel devices

Google opens up on iPhone security hack

Google targets data misuse with bounty offer
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association