FCC names usual suspects in security threat list - Mobile World Live

 FCC names usual suspects in security threat list
Home

FCC names usual suspects in security threat list

15 MAR 2021

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a list of five suppliers of telecoms and video equipment it deems pose an unacceptable risk to national security, which unsurprisingly included regular targets Huawei and ZTE.

Under the US Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, the FCC is required to maintain a database of companies it believes pose a risk to the nation or its citizens.

Its initial entries to the list are ZTE and Huawei, alongside two-way radio specialists Hytera Communications, video surveillance kit manufacturer Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and security camera specialist Dahua Technology.

The rules cover telecommunications and video surveillance equipment made by the companies.

It is the latest in several US moves to force operators to exclusively use approved vendors in their networks, with the vast majority of companies targeted of Chinese origin.

Other actions targeting Huawei, ZTE et al have included restrictions on US companies dealing with or investing in them, and a global campaign to try to persuade other countries to subscribe to its views.

Acting FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) said the latest move would provide “meaningful guidance that will ensure that as next-generation networks are built across the country, they do not repeat the mistakes of the past or use equipment or services that will pose a threat to US national security or the security and safety of Americans”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

