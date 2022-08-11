 FCC brings SpaceX down to earth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC brings SpaceX down to earth

11 AUG 2022

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) backtracked on plans to award SpaceX millions of dollars in subsidies to deliver rural broadband coverage, as doubts over the company’s ability to meet minimum quality requirements re-emerged.

SpaceX was awarded $885.5 million of the $9.2 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) pot in late 2020 despite FCC reticence to include the company in an auction process due to concerns over its ability to deliver low-latency broadband services from its Starlink satellites.

The programme aims to close a digital divide in the US by funding deployments of high-speed broadband in unserved areas. SpaceX’s award involved 642,925 locations in 35 states.

In a statement announcing the rejection, FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel questioned SpaceX’s consumer business model.

The FCC also ruled LTD Broadband was now ineligible to participate in the programme. The operator was set to be the biggest beneficiary of the funding programme.

Rosenworcel added the regulator could not affort to subsidise ventures which were not delivering the “promised speeds or are not likely to meet programme requirements”.

Ookla data showed Starlink’s average US downlink data rate stood at 90.55Mb/s in Q2, with upload at 9.33Mb/s.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

US 2.5GHz auction begins

La FCC pide otros 3.000 millones de dólares para retirar equipamiento chino

FCC seeks additional $3B to remove Chinese kit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association