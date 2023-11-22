US chip giant Broadcom revealed it expects a proposed acquisition of VMware to close today (22 November), as it finally received legal clearance from Chinese authorities.

Broadcom’s announcement came shortly after the Chinese government gave the green light with additional conditions. Reuters reported it has requested guarantees that VMware’s server software must work with local hardware and that the $69 billion deal should not limit customers from using Broadcom’s hardware products.

News outlets have reported China’s clearance has taken longer than other markets due to US chip sanctions.

Broadcom previously earmarked 30 October to wrap up the deal following approval from UK’s Competition and Market Authorities (CMA), after an investigation concluded the merger would not hurt market competition.

Broadcom stated it had received legal merger and investment control clearance from market watchdogs in multiple countries, adding “there is no legal impediment to closing under US merger regulations”.