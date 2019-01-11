 European Commission €20M AI project kicks-off - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

European Commission €20M AI project kicks-off

11 JAN 2019

Executives from some of the largest companies in Europe and leading academics gathered for the first meeting of the European Commission’s (EC) AI4EU project, which aims to drive adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in a wide range of industries.

The group’s launch meeting in Barcelona, Spain, brought together partners from 21 EU countries with 79 organisations involved. Delegates included telecoms operators, technology companies, other enterprises and academic institutions.

It is being led by French aerospace and transport company Thales Group and features experts from Telenor and Orange among its representatives.

AI4EU plans to conduct a number of pilots across different industries to define the benefits and issues related to AI technology. In a statement announcing the scheme in December 2018, the EC said an ethics division would also be formed to “ensure the respect of human centred AI values.”

The EC said the ultimate aim of the group is to pave the way for an AI-on-demand platform for businesses and other organisations in all EU member states.

In its first phase, the project will assess use of AI in: robotics; industry; healthcare; IoT; media; agriculture; civic infrastructure; and cybersecurity.

AI4EU came into existence at the start of 2019 and is the latest activity by European authorities to push forward AI in the economic area after an agreement between member states in 2017. It is also undergoing a public consultation into ethics in AI, which is due to close next week.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SKT, finance authority develop AI phishing tackle

Orange, DT unveil smart speaker; 5G gathers pace

LatAm lagging in AI readiness
M360 - LATAM18 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association