English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EU communication rule overhaul gets final clearance

05 DEC 2018

The European Council gave final sign-off on the EU’s new Electronic Communications Code, which imposes price caps, tougher security procedures and spectrum allocation rules the council stated will enhance 5G deployment.

Its clearance was the final hurdle to implementing the new code, which will become legally valid from 20 December with operators given set timescales to comply to specific elements.

All three EU legislative bodies cleared the code despite protests from industry groups and criticism about a number of measures.

Among the measures imposed are minimum spectrum licence awards of 20 years in EU countries; legislation to ensure “universal internet access”; new rules around emergency service calls; and international call caps within the EU of €0.19 per minute and €0.06 per text message.

New rules also apply to companies previously outside of communications legislation, but providing services over the internet including messaging services Skype and Facebook brand WhatsApp.

To reflect the new rules, the remit for EU regulator BEREC has been updated.

In a tweet, European Commission VP for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip (pictured) said: “These new rules respond to the needs of today and tomorrow, and create an investment and competition-friendly environment which will lay the groundwork for 5G across Europe.”

The Electronic Communications Code has been in the pipeline since 2016 and has attracted a number of criticisms during the legislative process, notably for the minimum length of spectrum awards and the amount of power given to regulators.

In June, the GSMA described the proposed legislation as a “political compromise” which could “hinder networks in Europe.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Tigo Paraguay picks up money certification first

Intel spells out operator IoT opportunity
M360 - LATAM18 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association