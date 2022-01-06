 EE, Vodafone UK push back EU roaming moves - Mobile World Live
Home

EE, Vodafone UK push back EU roaming moves

06 JAN 2022

Operators Vodafone UK and EE delayed the reintroduction of roaming charges for customers travelling to destinations in the European Union (EU), which were originally scheduled to be imposed early this month.

In respective statements, Vodafone blamed the requirement for further testing for shifting its activation date, while EE cited technical hindrances.

Vodafone plans to begin charging for roaming within the EU at the end of the month, with EE setting a new date of 3 March.

Under plans revealed in August 2021, Vodafone intended to impose an additional levy of at least £1 per day on customers roaming in the EU from today (6 January). It noted the extra time would allow for “further testing to ensure the best possible experience for customers”.

EE announced the introduction of a £2 daily charge for using tariff allowances across the EU in June 2021, with the change meant to be effective this month. It provided limited detail on its postponement beyond citing technical delays. The operator’s fee does not apply to pay monthly customers with a plan starting before 7 July 2021.

Neither operator intends to impose the levy on users travelling to the Republic of Ireland.

Rival 3 UK also plans to reintroduce the charge, though its new policy doesn’t apply until May, while Virgin Media O2 is yet to announce any additional fees, but imposed a fair usage cap.

Prior to the UK leaving the EU, the country’s four operators were bound by legislation to provide free roaming services to subscribers travelling within the region.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

