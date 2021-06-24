 EE brings EU roaming charges back - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EE brings EU roaming charges back

24 JUN 2021

UK mobile operator EE announced plans to charge customers more for using their plans in Europe from January 2022, making it the first operator to reintroduce roaming fees following the country’s trade deal with the European Union (EU).

BT-owned EE said those joining or upgrading with the operator from 7 July 2021 would be on the hook for a £2 extra charge to use their tariff allowances in 47 EU destinations from January 2022.

In 2017, legislation was introduced across the bloc putting an end to operators charging customers extra to use their tariff plans in EU countries. Those rules notably no longer apply to EE, Vodafone UK, 3 UK and O2, following Brexit.

However, following the signing of a trade deal between the UK and EU in January, all four operators stated they had no plans to reintroduce roaming fees.

EE explained its change of course would “support investment into our UK based customer service and leading UK network”.

Its announcement comes after it was rumoured O2 was going to be the first to pull the trigger on EU roaming charges. However, it only introduced a fair use data cap of 25GB a month.

Failure
Kester Mann, director consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight said the reintroduction of roaming charges reflected a failure “to stem the long-term decline in average consumer spend amid heavy investment in networks”.

However, he added a £2 per day charge was a “far cry from the bad old days”, even though the move would not be well received by customers.

“EE has handed on a plate a clear marketing opportunity to rivals. It would have had to carefully calculate that the upside outweighs any potential reputational damage,” he added.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Altice buys £2B BT stake, backs management team

BT preps renewed 5G push, pandemic hits earnings

BT mulls options for sports TV service

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association