Home

3 UK ditches free roaming in the EU

09 SEP 2021

Operator 3 UK followed in the footsteps of EE and Vodafone UK by reintroducing roaming fees for users visiting the European Union (EU), a decision the operator explained was caused by too many uncertainties around the cost of services used abroad.

From 23 May 2022 a charge of £2 per day when roaming within the EU and £5 outside the bloc will be applied, affecting customers who have switched to 3 UK or upgraded to new terms from 1 October 2021 onwards.

Customers travelling in the Republic of Ireland, prepaid and post-paid customers signed up before October will not be impacted.

The operator explained uncertainties had “made it commercially unviable for us to continue” offering free roaming in the bloc.

Factors include varied underlying roaming costs, which the operator asserted prevented it from seeing the maximum amount needed to provide a service to customers located abroad.

It deemed its new pricing to be “as simple and affordable for customers as possible”, and expressed belief the move will enable it to continue investing in network and infrastructure improvements.

EE and Vodafone each plan to restore EU roaming charges from January 2022.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

