 EC worried over price hike risk from Spanish merger - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC worried over price hike risk from Spanish merger

27 JUN 2023

The European Commission (EC) laid out its formal list of objections to an Orange and Masmovil proposal to merge units in Spain, citing a reduction in competition and the potential for significant consumer price increases.

The authority’s move, which was the subject of media reports last week, is part of an investigation opened in April to assess the competition implications of the tie-up, which will cut the number of players in the market to three.

Its formal statement of objections expands on the EC’s preliminary view the deal could reduce competition in the supply of mobile, fixed and multi-play bundles in the market.

“Predicted anti-competitive effects are substantial even after taking potential cost savings into account, in a context where competition has been a driving force for investment and quality of services in the Spanish market,” it added.

Orange and Masmovil now have the opportunity to respond to the EC’s concerns, consult the case file for the probe and request a hearing. The regulator noted sending the document does not prejudge the outcome of its investigation.

The EC is working to a deadline of 4 September to take a final decision.

When the operators announced the deal, they estimated it would close in H2 2023.

In their original statements, which came after various market players regularly cited difficulties in the market, Orange and Masmovil claimed a merger would drive competition, provide significant efficiencies, and allow an acceleration of investment into fibre and 5G.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EU tipped to raise issues with Orange, Masmovil tie-up

La UE objetará a la fusión entre Orange y MásMóvil en España

Orange to swap CEOs in Poland, Romania

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association