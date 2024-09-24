Telefonica Tech joined a Cisco-led cybersecurity information-sharing initiative which promises to boost the Spanish company’s capabilities in the field by providing it with details of the latest threats and attack techniques.

The Awareness, Education, Advice and Information Sharing (AEGIS) programme offers a platform for companies to share data on cyber threats and vulnerabilities. It is overseen by Cisco Talos Intelligence Group and will connect Telefonica Tech with the US vendor’s broader security set up, spanning email, networks, cloud and more.

In related documents, Cisco states its Talos unit “has more visibility than any other security vendor”, due to the size of its operation in the sector.

For Telefonica Tech, AEGIS membership means it will receive “strategic information about participating members’ networks and threat intelligence”, it stated. This includes up-to-date information on the “tactics, techniques and procedures” of attackers, along with any changes to them.

Telefonica Tech added incorporating the AEGIS information into its current cybersecurity services will bolster the protections it provides, with management handled through a proprietary intelligence platform run from its digital and security operations centres.

The company explained its digital sites offer round-the-clock customer service, with 11 security centres situated throughout the world which “monitor and operate cybersecurity services”.

It explained 2,500 of its 6,400 staff are in the cybersecurity arm, tackling 350,000 security event tickets and around 500,000 alerts each year, “of which 13,000 are critical”.